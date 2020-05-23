Mary Lucille Meier

OREGON, Wis. – Mary Lucille Meier, age 87, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at BeeHive Homes in Oregon.

She was born on Oct. 2, 1932, in Oregon, the daughter of Lester and Ann (Sweeney) West. Mary graduated from Oregon High School in 1950. She married James M. Meier on May 9, 1953 in Oregon.

Mary worked for the Oregon Correctional Facility as an LTE and at the University of Wisconsin Teacher Placement Office. She was proud to be involved in her community and often volunteered at the Oregon Senior Center and the Oregon Food Pantry and prepared vegetables for Luke House. She was an active lifetime member of Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church and was a chairperson for funeral lunches. In addition, Mary was a member of the Oregon Town and Country Women’s Card Club and made many dear friends through the group over the years. She loved Polka dancing, card playing, traveling, and going for walks. She always looked forward to attending her grandchildren’s activities and was an avid fan of Badgers sports. Most of all, her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Diane (Mike) Anderson; sons, James Meier, David (Julie) Meier and John (Denise) Meier; sister, Katie (Dave) Batker; sister-in-law, Dolores West; grandchildren, Ben (Abby) Anderson, Denise (Kyle) Baker, Kimberly (Brian) Allen, Ashley (Chad) Alford, Abby Meier and Logan Meier; and great-grandchildren, Eleanor Anderson, Donovan Baker, Mya Baker, Meara Allen, Matthias Allen, Macoy Allen, Addison Alford and Kennedy Alford. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James M. Meier; sister, Betty (Daniel) Borchert; brother, Francis West; and brother-in-law, Henry Halverson.

