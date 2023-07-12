Verona- Mary Louise Poole, age 86, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Four Winds Manor. She was born on May 17, 1937, to Harley and Wilma (Simpson) Winkelman in Madison, WI. Mary married Douglas Poole on November 24, 1955, in The Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa.
Mary worked for over 35 years for the State of Wisconsin Employee Trust Fund. While working, Mary and Doug enjoyed spending time in Florida. Once retired, they spent 30 years wintering in Arizona. Mary enjoyed gardening, but most of all she loved watching Wisconsin Badger and Packer Football. She was a proud member of the Wisconsin Optimist Clubs. Mary joined in 1987 when the Optimist Club let woman join for the very first time. She was a member of the West Madison Optimist Club until they dissolved, where she then transferred to Sauk Trails Optimist Club.
Mary is survived by her husband; children, Cynthia (Randy) Santarius, Eric (Sue) Poole; grandchildren, Rachel (Chris) Gross, Sarah (Jonathan) Dickenson, Rebecca (Greg) Thelen; 9 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Edward Winkelman.
A private Graveside Service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to thank Four Winds Manor, Agrace Hospice Care and the doctors and nurses on the 8th floor of Meriter Hospital for their kindness and loving care of Mary.
Memorials can be made out to Salem United Church of Christ, Four Winds Manor, or Agrace Hospice Care.