Mary Lou Nelson

Mary Lou (Aldene) Nelson, 90, of Platteville, Wisconsin, peacefully left this world and was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the 26th of September, 2020 at Southwest Health Center.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Platteville Free Methodist Church. A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. The funeral service will be streamed on the Platteville Free Methodist Facebook page. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com. The family is requesting during your time at the church to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Mary Lou was born in Moline, Illinois on July 15th 1930, daughter of Arthur E. and Emma (Anderegg) Aldene. She graduated from Moline High School and a two year program at Trinity College. She married Dwight F. Nelson on June 6th 1953 at the Evangelical Free Church in Moline, IL. They enjoyed 67 years of marriage.

She was very active in the Free Methodist Church of Platteville, working with the children and youth, the Women’s Missionary Society and leading a Community Bible Study group. She loved flowers, making cards, was a good cook and seamstress. She was active in the Gideons Auxiliary.

Mary Lou was a loving wife to her husband, Dwight, of 67 years; a loving mother to five daughters, Diane Nelson, Rebecca (Joe) Welter, Laurie (Rich) Karns, Cindy Nelson (fiancé Tom Nykolayko), and Christine (Gerald) Davis; grandchildren, Tony (Lauren) Wang, Emily Wang, Angel (Kyle) Caploe, Makayla, Michael and Marcus Karns, Jaylen Davis; four step-grandchildren, Brandy (Casie) Welter, Crystal (Kevin) Kirk and Jacob (Brittany) Welter and Jason Ruskell; six great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant granddaughter, Jessica Wang, and two brothers, Arthur D. and Wade Aldene.