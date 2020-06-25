Mary Lou Kuehn

MIDDLETON – Mary Lou Kuehn, age 78, passed away surrounded by her family on Monday, June 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with ALS.

She was born on Sept. 22, 1941, in Middleton, the daughter of Gerald and Leona (Endres) Adler. She married Stanley Edward Kuehn on June 27, 1961, in Ashton. Mary Lou attended Middleton High School and after her graduation, she returned to MHS for her first job, working in the school office. Once married, Mary Lou partnered professionally with Stan, helping him launch the family business, Stan’s Floor Covering (known later as The Habitat, and then Kuehn’s Sampler Square) working as bookkeeper and office manager, juggling work and the parenting of the couple’s four young children. Mary Lou later held dual careers in bookkeeping at Quivey’s Grove restaurant and tax preparation at H & R Block in Madison.

Mary Lou will be remembered for her passion and the energy she put into every project. For her long careers at Quivey’s Grove and H&R Block. For her commitment to her clients, and her determination to never stop learning. For her love of the color red, of cardinals, sewing and crafting, and for being a voracious reader-especially in the areas of history and biographies. For her love of her family – for her children and grandchildren, her encouragement, pride in them and the strong work ethic that she inspired. For her glorious smile and the warmth her smile brought to the world. Her body is gone, but her love, her light, her brilliance will shine on.

Mary Lou is survived by her loving and adoring children, John (Elaine Crowley) Kuehn, Gary (Linda) Kuehn, Ronda (Jim) Guidry and Jodi (Terry Kalscheur) Kuehn; grandchildren, Spencer and Riley Kuehn, Zachary, Zoe and Noah Guidry, and Sam, Mia and Ava Kalscheur; brother, Joe (Marilyn) Adler; sister, Geri (Virgil) Waugh; sisters-in-law, Etta (Mike) Adler and Eileen Kuehn; brother-in-law, Dennis Marceley; and many special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Kuehn; parents; sisters, Marjorie (Adler) Ledworowski and Rose (Adler) Marceley; brother, Michael Adler; in-laws, Leonard and Herlindis (Ballweg) Kuehn; brother-in-law, Kenneth Kuehn; and sister-in-law, Diane (Kuehn) Jalili.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary Lou’s name to Middleton Outreach Ministry (M.O.M.) and The ALS Society of Wisconsin.

The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their loving and gentle care.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

From her children: Momma, thanks for teaching us what matters and for giving us wings to fly. We adore you!

