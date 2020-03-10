Mary Lea Hamilton

JANESVILLE – Mary Lea Hamilton, 82, passed away March 08, 2020 at her home in Janesville, Wisconsin.

Mary Lea was born in Richland County Wisconsin to Veron and Alice (Smith) Gochenaur on June 19, 1937.

She made Janesville her home for many years.

While in high school Mary Lea was a drum majorette for 4 years and taught twirling to 3rd graders and up. She graduated from Viola High School in 1955 as Salutatorian. She then attended and graduated from Madison Business College. Mary Lea was a member of the Dane County Medical Assistants Association and the National Secretary’s Association. She was a life member of the Janesville Conservation Club, where she was the Treasurer for 11 years.

Mary Lea was a big fan of NASCAR. She enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles, collecting coins and bowling. Mary Lea loved to travel, including trips to the Bahamas, the Florida Keys and Germany, where she lived a few years. She will be most remembered for her giving spirit. Mary Lea was a volunteer at Castaways for a number of years, as well as an Election Poll-Worker. She had a deep concern for the well-being of others.

Mary Lea is survived by her children: Heidi Ciano (Terry) of Janesville and Scott Hamilton (Connie Ware) of Beloit. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Chad Anacker, Austin Hamilton and Zachary Peterson. She leaves behind a brother, Charles Gochenaur (Judy). Mary is predeceased by her parents.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 12 Noon at All Faiths Funeral Home, 1618 E. Racine St., Janesville, Wisconsin. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am until the time of services on March 13th, 2020 at the funeral home. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family.

