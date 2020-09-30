Mary K. Tucker

MADISON – Mary K. Tucker, age 66, of Madison, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

She was born on Nov. 14, 1953, in Mount Vernon, NY, the daughter of Lemmie Carter and Carrie Lee White.

Mary was an amazing cook, which always brought her family together. Mary enjoyed playing computer games and spending time with her family and friends. She was always taking care of people and for many years provided in-home health care to many people before moving to Madison, where she worked for Capital Newspapers as a print assembler, in the early 2000’s. Mary worked as a chef in Madison for the Salvation Army and fed thousands of people over those years. Most of all, Mary will be remembered as a loving and caring grandmother to 21 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her soul mate, Willie Patrick; two sons, Anton “Tony” (Elizabeth Duplayee) Brown and Edward (Roberta) Carter; daughter, Carol Carter; 21 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon and Pamela Carter; and three brothers, Edward, Leslie and Darryl Carter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Melissa Tucker; grandson, Yuri Brown; two sisters, Carol (in infancy) and Donna Carter; and brother, Lemmie Carter.

An outdoor visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 Noon, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

