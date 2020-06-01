Mary “Joanie” Joan (Rasmussen) Hansen

Madison – Mary Joan “Joanie” Hansen (Rasmussen) passed away on May 31, 2020.

She was born on March 21, 1930 to Nels Peter Rasmussen and Emma Emily Augusta Rasmussen (Weiss) on the family farm in Underhill, Wisconsin. Mary had a twin brother, Roger and 4 stepsisters and 5 stepbrothers. She attended high school in Gillet, Wisconsin where she met her husband, Dale L. Hansen and they were married in 1948. They were married 40 years and had 4 children. Mary worked at the Oconto Falls Hospital and retired from Central Wisconsin Colony in Madison. Mary loved to play her organ and sing and was a devout Christian. She devoted her life to her family and that was her greatest accomplishment and the world lost a beautiful, kind and loving person.

Mary is survived by 3 children, Lana McIntosh, Keith (Joanne), and Debra Boyd; grandchildren, Dale (fiancé Lori Leistikow Hatzinger), Gary, Mark, Troy (Heather), Brett, Bradley (Kelly), Andrea, and Kaley (Eric); 15 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and 3 honorary grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; son Van; all her siblings; and 1 great-great grandchild.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, June 5, 2020 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5:00 PM until the time of service.

No flowers or memorials please.

Mary will be buried next to her husband and son in Wanderers Rest Cemetery in Gillet, Wisconsin at a later date.

Special thanks to Sarah and all the Agrace Hospice staff that participated in her home care during this last month of her life. Blessings to you all.

“Happy Trails, Mom… Until we meet again.”

