Mary “Joan” Thompson

STOUGHTON – Mary “Joan” Thompson, age 89, of Stoughton, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehab.

She was born on Dec. 30, 1930, in Madison, the daughter of Vernon and Genevieve (Walterscheit) Lyons. Mary graduated from Madison East High School. She married Stanley Thompson on Jan. 8, 1949.

Joan worked as a branch manager. She loved to drink coffee, enjoyed eating out and spending time with her family and friends. Joan loved to cook and bake. She had a love for dogs and had many throughout her life.

Joan is survived by two sons, Joe (Cindy) and John (Wendy) Thompson; and two daughters, Lauri (Richard) Kersten and Lindi Thompson; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; her parents; daughter, Kristi; and brother, James Lyons.

A private service will be held. Burial will be held at Prairie Mound Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, visitors may greet the family from their cars at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.