Mary Jo (Fitzgerald) Murphy

Mary Jo (Fitzgerald) Murphy, age 78, was welcomed by God on January 29, 2021, in Waunakee, Wi. Jo had her three daughters and her twin sister by her side.

Jo was born February 16, 1942, in Darlington, the daughter of Dr. Lloyd Fitzgerald and Ann (Hogan) Fitzgerald.

Jo talked a lot about her wonderful childhood growing up in Darlington. She has always loved music and sang at many weddings with her twin sister, Jean, as a young girl. She graduated from Darlington High School in 1960 and attended college at UW-Platteville. Jo married Dennis Murphy on September 24, 1966. They were married 50 years until Denny’s death in 2016. They lived in Madison for nine years until they moved to Darlington in 1974, where Jo helped care for her mother. She worked at Darlington High school until returning to UWP to finish her sociology degree. She worked as a Social Worker at the LaFayette County Manor in Darlington until her retirement. She was a loving mother to three daughters, Molly (Jeff) Garwood, Megan (Joseph) Cusick, and Bridget (Jason) Driscoll. She was a proud and loving Nana to 11 grandchildren, Sean, Shannon, Hannah Garwood, Maggie, Caty, Joseph, William, Peter Cusick, Aidan, Erin, and Claire Driscoll. She cheered on her daughters and grandchildren at as many sports events and theater productions as she could.

Jo loved watching the Badgers and the Packers. She was a voracious reader and could always be seen with a book in her hand. Jo would often read to the kindergarten children at Holy Rosary, and was an active member of the Library Board in Darlington. She loved spending time gardening at the house she and Denny built in Darlington. Her grandchildren have many beautiful memories of back scratches and her famous homemade pumpkin bread. Family meant everything to Mary Jo.

Jo was a woman of great faith. She was a long-time member of Holy Rosary Parish. She was involved in the Catholic Daughters, Jaycettes, church choir, teaching CCD, and was a Eucharistic Minister. She lived a faithful life and was an excellent example of a caring, unselfish person.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Denny, her parents, brother, Jerry, and her sister, Sheila. She is survived by her three daughters and her twin sister, Jean Seegers, who was also a special friend.

A private family memorial mass will be held on Monday, February 15th at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, a branch of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Darlington. All are welcome to join the family at Holy Rosary Cemetery after the church service for final words and prayers for Mary Jo. Please wear a mask and social distance.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Mary Jo’s name.

