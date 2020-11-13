Mary Jeanne Meister

MADISON/PORTAGE – Mary Jeanne Meister, age 68, of Portage, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on Feb. 12, 1952, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Harland and Stella (Ennis) Zick.

Mary attended Madison East High School and later obtained an associate degree in accounting. She managed Lake of the Dells Campground in the late 90’s and worked as an accountant for the majority of her working career.

Mary loved live music, going to concerts and always had music playing wherever she was. She loved traveling, reading, dancing and cooking. She especially loved her children and cherished the time she spent with her 3 grandchildren. Mary was a wonderful and free soul.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl (Jeremy) Walters and Carol Lee Meister; grandchildren, Natalee, Myles and Mason Walters; three brothers, Dave (Sandi) Zick, James (Carolee) Zick and Dennis (Patti) Zick; sister, Marla (Mike) Smith; father to her children, Darrell Meister, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private celebration of life will be held when family can safely gather together again.

Memorials may be gifted in Mary’s name to the United Methodist Church in Denzer, Wis.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

