Mary Jean (Dochnahl) Hlavac

McFarland/Dodgeville – Mary Jean (Dochnahl) Hlavac, age 91, of McFarland, went to meet our Lord and Savior on Feb 2, 2021. She was born on July 27, 1929 in Dodgeville, the daughter of Fred and Mary (Dalles) Dochnahl. Mary Jean grew up on the family farm, attended Five Points Rural School and graduated from High School in Dodgeville. She attended University of Wisconsin-Platteville (formerly known as Platteville State Teachers College) where she and her future husband Frank reigned as the 1948 Junior Prom King and Queen. Mary Jean was united in marriage to Frank J. “Lud” Hlavac at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville on November 25, 1954. They were married for 60 years, until he passed on January 5, 2015.

Mary Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents, Fred and Mary (Dalles) Dochnahl; her brother, Urban; her sister, Genevieve Derer; father- and mother-in-law Wencel and Matilda Hlavac; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Dochnahl, Blanche Mann; and brothers-in-law, Edward Derer, Robert Hlavac, Bill Mann and Joe Dunn.

Mary Jean is survived by her sister-in-law Helen Dunn, Sheboygan; her nieces and nephews: Dennis (Judith) Dochnahl, Don (Dee) Dochnahl, Dean (Julie) Dochnahl all of Dodgeville; Deborah (Bill) Endres of Waunakee; Ron (Susan) Mann, Platteville; Tom Mann, Platteville; Connie (Steve) Tatge, Phoenix; Gary (Joan) Dunn, Cedar Grove; Robyn Dunn, San Diego and special friends: Kyle Mathews and Terry Meissen, McFarland; Dave and Sandy Saether, Verona; Kathy Eccles, Cottage Grove; Jerry and Ann Nelson, Monona and Travis Chatman, DeForest.

Mary Jean and Frank retired from teaching from the Monona Grove School District in 1978 to devote full time developing their Angus beef cattle business at their Yahara Hills Angus Farm in the Town of Cottage Grove. For the next 30 years, they built an award winning herd including many champions and traveled all over the United States visiting Angus cattle ranches and attending shows.

Mary Jean was a dedicated member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Monona. She loved nature and her cats, especially Kits. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, baking, decorating, gardening, her flower beds, shopping and spending time with family and friends.

In recognition of the fine arts program at the UW-Platteville, the painting studio in the Art Building was dedicated and named in Mary Jean’s honor.

A private family visitation and Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Jean Hlavac will be celebrated on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Dodgeville. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the administration, doctors, nurses and staff of the Oak Park Place; doctors, nurses and staff of St. Mary’s Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for their loving, compassionate care of our aunt, Mary Jean.

Mary Jean lived a simple life, always caring for family and friends. We are so grateful God gave us this wonderful woman to be our aunt. We will miss her dearly. May she rest in peace.

Please direct any memorial gifts to St. John’s – Union Mills, Agrace HospiceCare or a charity of your choosing.

