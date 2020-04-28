Mary Jane “MJ” Schmelzer

MADISON- Mary Jane Schmelzer, age 94, of Madison, Tomahawk, and Delray Beach, Fl., passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Heritage Senior Living in Monona after a long journey with dementia.

She was born on August 26, 1926.

She graduated from Middleton High School and went on to a prosperous career at American Family Insurance for 40 years. Mary Jane went by MJ by many of her close family and friends. She was a dedicated parishioner at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Parish where she received such joy from attending daily mass with her dear friends. She sang in the church choir as well as volunteered in the parish center every Monday night. She loved her Friday night Fish Fry’s with her girlfriends and listening to Big Band music at Hill Farms Park weekly in the summer. MJ was an avid Badger fan and attended every Badger Basketball and Football Game. She loved going to Newberry’s kids school activities and dance events. During MJ’s time at the Heritage Senior Center, she enjoyed Activity and Craft times as well as the many outings with her best friend, Alice.

Mary Jane was preceded in death by her dear late husband of 41 years, Donald Joseph Schmelzer; brother, Roger Hellenbrand; brother-in-law, Dave Johnson; niece, Sandra; and nephew, Dennis.

She is survived by her sister, Virginia (Lyle) Marty and their daughters, Debbie (Peter) Hanson, and Lori (Steve) Stoehr; sister, Phyllis (late Dave) Johnson and late daughter, Sandra (Barry) Meegan; sons, Kevin (Melissa) Johnson, Tim Johnson, late Dennis (Daryl) Johnson, Bob (Lisa) Johnson, and Gary (Sheri) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. MJ had many dear and caring friends, especially Michele (late Joseph), Tyler, Jeanette, and Elizabeth Newberry.

There will be a private service held for the family at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church.

The family would like to extend gratitude to the Heritage and Agrace nurses for their loving care of MJ.

Memorials can be provided to Our Lady Queen of Peace, 401 South Owen Drive, or Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die”. John 11:25.

