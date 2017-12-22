Mary J. Heindl

MONONA-Mary J. Heindl, age 86, of Monona, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1931, in Madison, the daughter of Charles and Elnora (Gleason) Wirth. She married Emerson Heindl on Sept. 27, 1952, at Truax Field.

Mary is survived by her husband, Emerson; sons, Bruce (Kate Carter) and Brian (Martha Ann); and grandchildren, Brian Jr., Matthew (Amber), Stephanie and Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Stanley and Kenneth Wirth.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017. A private family burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation.

