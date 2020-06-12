Mary J. Curran

Mary J. Curran, age 93, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Our House Senior Living in Wisconsin Dells.

Mary has passed peacefully. She will be missed by all who knew her, as Mother, Grandmother, and Friend.

There will be no services held at this time.

Mary was born June 24, 1926 in Tulare, South Dakota, the daughter of Earl and Lauretta (Davis) Crecelius. Mary is formerly of Las Vegas, NV, having lived in Chicago, IL, Trail, OR and last Wisconsin Dells.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Nancy M. (Wayne) Murray of Brule, WI and Diana R. (Ronald) Shaffer of Wisconsin Dells; 5 grandchildren, David, Karen, Renee, Craig and Chad; 7 great-grandchildren, Luke, Mark, David, Laura, Sara, Briana, Grant and 1 great-great-granddaughter, Clarisa.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James, and her brothers, Robert and Donald Crecelius.