Mary Frances (Zadrazil) Cieciorka

by Obituaries

Madison – Mary Frances Cieciorka, age 102, died on November 4th 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with her daughter Terri at her side.

Mary Fran Cieciorka was born on October 4th, 1919 in Muscoda, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of Wencel and Anna (Sikhart) Zadrazil. She was the youngest of four daughters: Lilian Faber, Beatrice Zadrazil, and Margaret Frisch. After her father died, her mother and her three sisters moved to Madison, Wisconsin. Mary Fran graduated from Edgewood High School in 1937. She was employed at Wisconsin Telephone Company for 45 years and then worked at the University Bookstore part-time for 22 years. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church and volunteered there as well as volunteering at St. Mary’s Hospital. She married Ignatius Cieciorka in January, 1953. He preceded her in death in 1973.

Mary Fran is survived by three children; Philip, Terri, and Andrew (Kaaren) Cieciorka; and four grandchildren; Kathryn, Genevieve, Madison and Allison Cieciorka. She also had many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S Owen Dr, Madison, Wisconsin on Wednesday, November 17th at 11:00 am. Father Rich Litzau will be presiding and Mary Fran’s nephew Father Kenneth Frish will co-preside. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 am until 11:00am. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seminarians or St. Vincent De Paul’s food bank. Mary Fran also requested masses be said in her memory on the anniversary of her death.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

5701 Odana Road

608-274-1000

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.