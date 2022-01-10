Mary F. Wall

by Obituaries

Madison – Mary Frances Wall, age 97, died on January 4, 2022.

She was born on September 10, 1924, in Highland, Wisconsin to Michael J. and Mary (Kalina) Wall. She graduated from St. John’s Catholic High School in Muscoda, Wisconsin in 1941. She was first employed by the Neckerman Insurance Agency and later by the Rural Insurance Companies from 1947 until her retirement in December 1988.

During her lifetime Mary traveled extensively in the U.S. and Europe, particularly visiting and corresponding with her kinfolk in Ireland.

Mary was preceded in death by her grandparents, Owen and Anastasia (Egan) Wall and Charles and Katherine (Shereda) Kalina; her parents, Michael and Mary Wall and her sister, Katherine.

She is survived by many cousins and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022 at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, with Msgr. Michael Hippee officiating. For everyone’s safety and per the Dane County mandate, MASK ARE REQUIRED to attend. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery, Muscoda.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.