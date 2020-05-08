Mary F. (Pivovarnik) Mateychuk

MIDDLETON, Wis.-Mary F. (Pivovarnik) Mateychuk, age 96, passed away in Wisconsin on Monday, May 4, 2020.

She was born on Nov. 12, 1923, in Whiting, Ind., the daughter of John and Theresa Pivovarnik.

On Sept. 3, 1949, she married John Mateychuk Jr. Up until one year ago, Mary had been attending Sunday Mass at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton.

Mary is survived by her sister, Rose Beaulieu of Whiting, Ind., sister-in-law, Fumiko Mateychuk of Virginia; daughters, Barbara (late husband, Jim) McCambridge of Virginia and Patti (Glen) Schiltz of Wisconsin; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary will be laid to rest beside her husband, John at St. John’s Cemetery in Hammond, Ind.

