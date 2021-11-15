Mary F. Parsons

by Obituaries

Howards Grove/Wyoming Township – Mary F. Parsons, age 93, passed away on November 10, 2021.

She was born October 4, 1928 to Steve and Sarah (Wall) Meuer. She graduated from Highland High School in 1946 and worked a short while for Oscar Meyer in Madison. On September 15, 1948 she married Loren Parsons and they spent their entire married life farming in Iowa County, outside of Spring Green. Upon retirement they maintained several rental properties. Eventually Mary moved to Stonefield apartments in Dodgeville and she truly enjoyed living there making new friends. She presently resided at Harvest Home Assisted Living in Howards Grove.

Mary loved her family and grandchildren and enjoyed creating new desserts and treats for them. She also loved her gardens, woodworking, canning, and was an excellent baker and cook. For a number of years she volunteered at the Wyoming Town Hall during election polls. Over the years, travels would take her to Yellowstone, Phoenix, Branson, Las Vegas and several trips up north camping and visiting with friends. She was always up for an adventure and enjoyed seeing new places and trying new things. She had an infectious laugh and always had a good story to tell about her life experiences. Farm life was hard at times but she was always there to lend a hand in addition to keeping the home fire burning. Although a quiet and rather introverted lady, she had strong opinions and could be very feisty at times. She enjoyed keeping up on current events, especially from the Dodgeville Chronicle, and did a lot of reading.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Lone Rock until her move to Harvest Home Assisted Living in Howards Grove, WI. She rekindled her love of playing cards at Harvest Home and made many new friends during her time there. She had a small bird haven outside her window, maintained daily by her son Ray, and she so enjoyed watching the activity of the birds and chipmunks all day long.

She is survived by her son Raymond (Peggy) of Howards Grove, WI and daughter-in-law, Cindy Parsons of Poynette, WI; four grandchildren, Crystal (Irwin) Reed of Prairie Du Chien, Kelli (Jordon) Gilbert of De Forest, Carissa Parsons of Johnson Creek and Cassandra of Poynette. Three step-grandchildren: James (Christine) Brown of Manitowoc, Audra (Andy) Kundinger of Sheboygan Falls and Joseph Brown of Sheboygan. Great grandchild, Liam Parsons Hackl and step-great grandchildren Harper, Wesley and Mila Kundinger.

She was preceded in death by her husband Loren in 2004, her son William in 2018, her sister Pat Schuster and two brothers, John and Joseph.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 19, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dodgeville. Fr. Jim Murphy will officiate with burial in East Side Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday beginning at 1:00 P.M.

The family would like to thank the staff at Harvest Home and Heartland Hospice for their heartfelt care and support. We enjoyed hearing the many stories they shared about Mary and how they enjoyed getting to know her.

Memorials in Mary’s name can be made to your favorite charity.

The Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Dodgeville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com

