Mary F. Hall

Mary F. Hall, 81, a Fort Atkinson, passed away on December 21, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center.

Mary was born on January 15, 1940, daughter of the late August and Freda (Geschwandtner) Lehmann. On April 4, 1970, she married Ronald Hall in Fort Atkinson. They lived together on their “Mini Farm” for over 50 years.

Mary worked for many years at Johnson Hill Press in Fort Atkinson. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, painting, stargazing, cooking, and gardening. When she was younger she enjoyed biking and camping with her children, and later enjoyed playing bocce and croquet with her grandchildren.

Her faith, kind heart, and good humor will be remembered and cherished.

Mary is survived by her husband, Ron Hall of Fort Atkinson; children, DeAnna (Andrew Kirsteins) Kirsteins-Kirchmayer of Greensboro, NC and Gregory (Denise) Kirchmayer of Green Bay; grandchildren, Aleksa, Elyssa, Andrew, and Elena Kirsteins; brothers, John (Marion) of Fort Atkinson and Fred (Karen) of Delevan; sister, Lillian Baker of Fort Atkinson; sister-in-law, Joyce Lehman and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, August J. Lehmann.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

