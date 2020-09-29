Mary Ellen Walden

Mary Ellen Walden age 71, of Monroe, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.

Mary Ellen was born on December 26, 1948 in Monroe, the daughter of Charles “Tom” and Mayme B. (Johnson) Dalton. She graduated from Blanchardville High School in 1967 and was united in marriage to Steven L. Walden on February 10, 1968 at the York Memorial Lutheran Church. Mary Ellen was a fixture at Monroe T.V. and Appliance for over forty years. She thoroughly enjoyed her job and visiting with the people of the Monroe community. She was a member of York Memorial Church and recently had been attending Grace Lutheran in Monroe. She enjoyed scrapbooking, puzzles, and taking care of her cats.

Mary Ellen is survived by her daughter, Claudine (Thomas) Ruzga of Schererville, Indiana; four grandchildren, Jacob Rocca, Samuel, Tess, and T.J. Ruzga; a brother, Carl (Debra) Dalton of Modesto, CA; two sisters, Barbara (Richard) Sproul of Cass Lake, MN, Joan (Scott) Mount of Duvall, WA; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Steve, on October 29, 2017.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, followed by a private family memorial service with Pastor John Tabaka officiating. Inurnment will be in the York Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Mary Ellen’s name.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net