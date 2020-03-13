Mary Ellen (Haslow) Reitz

MARSHFIELD/VERONA – Mary Ellen (Haslow) Reitz, formerly of Marshfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Verona, with her loving family by her side.

She was born on Dec. 22, 1932 in Chili, Wis., to Ervin and Dorothy Haslow.

Mary Ellen married Robert C. Reitz on Aug. 22, 1953 and shared a wonderful 66-year marriage. They had five children, 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who are fortunate to be part of this happy union.

Mary Ellen loved her family and friends with all her heart and showed her love in all she did. She was truly a “mom’s mom,” caring for everyone around her, and loved cooking, gardening and playing games with her grandkids. Her exceptional cooking skills passed on to her kids and grandkids who continue to “show their love through food.” She and Bob loved to travel and took trips around the world. They enjoyed spending winters in Tucson and summers on the lake in northern Wisconsin, which for them was the best of both worlds. As Bob and Mary Ellen said to each other each evening, “you are the love of my life, and that will never change.”

Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Gary (Debbi) Reitz of Verona, Ellen (Marco) Meyer of Boise, Idaho, Sarah (Mark) Tremmel of Colorado Springs, Colo., Chuck (Shelly) Reitz of Milwaukee and Ann (Tom) Koenig of Denver, Colo.; and her brother, Kenneth Haslow. She took great pleasure in her grandchildren, Stefanie, Alana, Alyssa, Sam, Laura, Sarah, Megan, Jonathon, Kate, Colleen, Andrew and Griffin. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Barbara Townsend.

No formal service is scheduled, but a family celebration will be held in late Spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation, 1000 Oak Avenue, Marshfield, WI, 54449 or Agrace Foundation 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

