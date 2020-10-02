Mary Elizabeth Jensen

MADISON- Mary Elizabeth Jensen, age 68, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on May 16, 1952, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Carlos and Kathleen (Hanley) Barta.

Mary graduated from LaFollette High School and Madison Area Technical College. She worked as a claims adjuster for American Family Insurance for 29 years, retiring in 2018. She was formerly employed as an LPN for 10 years at Wildwood Clinic. Mary enjoyed traveling, golfing, playing cards, reading, trivia, but most importantly, spending time with her family and friends. She took great pride in her role as grandmother to Jacob.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Monica (Andrew) Wellner; grandson, Jacob Wellner; three sisters, Joan Fischer, Patricia (Thomas) Yentz and Jane Rach; three brothers, Robert (Dalee) Barta, James (Anne) Barta and Thomas (Lois) Barta; and former husband, Michael Jensen.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, Harry Fischer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding.

Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

A private burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Catholic Charities in Mary’s memory would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

