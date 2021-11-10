Mary Elizabeth Belcher

by Obituaries

Mary Elizabeth Belcher, age 89, of Reedsburg, formerly of Clifton, WI, passed away on October 25, 2021 at the Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg, WI after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s.

She was the daughter of Michael D. Heerey and Mary Margaret Christie Heerey and was born on October 4,1932 outside of St Charles, MN. She was raised in Mauston, WI.

Mary was united in marriage to Myron J. Belcher on Dec. 10,1949 in Mauston, WI. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2012.

She had lived in the Clifton area for 19 years, and has lived the past 24 years in Reedsburg. Mary loved bowling, reading, drawing, flower gardening, and sewing quilts. She was loved dearly by her children and grandchildren, relatives and cherished by many friends.

Mary is survived by her children, Michael Belcher of Baraboo, WI, Yvonne (Steven) Skinner of Reedsburg, WI, Linda (James) Brueggeman of Tomah, WI, Thomas (Georgia Heller) Belcher of Blanchardville, WI, Theodore (Sue) Belcher of Mauston, WI, Richard (Sandy Olson) Belcher of Reedsburg, WI, Lisa (John) Yuknavage of Orlando, FL, Maria (Doug Dorrow) Belcher of Hillsboro, WI, and by 18 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Jacqueline Marie on May 23, 1955, her parents; brothers, John (Loretta), James (Peggy), and Maurice Heerey; 2 sisters, Julia Brocklesby (Philip) and Marguerite Murray (Gene), and a grandson Dylan Yuknavage.

We will be having a Celebration of Life in summer of 2022.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.