ARLINGTON – Mary Eileen Schmidt, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Tivoli in Portage. Mary was born on September 8, 1935 in Wonewoc, Wis. to Orlin and Lydia (Klopp) Osmundsen. She graduated from DeForest High School in 1953 when it was known as Union Free High School. During her junior year, Mary met Conway Schmidt at a dance. They were married on April 24, 1954 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church just outside of Arlington.

Mary worked for American Family Insurance for a year, followed by several years at the Arlington Market. She was a dedicated partner with Connie in farming for 58 years. She spent many hours picking, freezing, and canning fruits and vegetables and making cookies, pickles, and jams. She enjoyed rides in the country, watching for cardinals, decorating for holidays, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her husband; daughter, Faye (Scott) Baker; son, Jay (Elaine) Schmidt, and sister-in-law, Narcisa Schmidt. She is slso survived by grandchildren, Jessica (Cory) Geurts, Ryan Schmidt, Celia Baker, and great grandson, Carter Geurts. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Shirley Haack and Ruby Hale Bennett, and infant brother, Lyle. In addition, she was preceded in death by her father and mother in-law, Adolph and Julia (Huber) Schmidt, and brothers-in-law, Edward Haack, Ervin Hale, Jim Bennett, Harland Schmidt and Donald Schmidt.

Services will be private. If desired, the family suggests memorials be sent to, Arlington EMS, P.O. Box 222 or Arlington United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 140, Arlington, WI 53911. Mary’s family is grateful for the care provided by the staff at Tivoli, Agrace Hospice, Dr. Gerald Krumpos, and Rachael Booth, APNP. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

