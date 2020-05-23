Mary Eileen Esch

DODGEVILLE, Wis. – Mary Eileen Esch, age 88, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her home.

Mary Esch was born on September 4, 1931 in Dodgeville, the daughter of Matthew and Myrtle Brennan. She graduated from Dodgeville High School. She worked in Madison, WI at First National Bank on the square as a teller prior to moving back to Dodgeville and marrying the love of her life, Joseph W. Esch in a double wedding with her identical twin sister on February 14, 1953. Mary spent the majority of her career as a bank teller at Strong’s Bank in Dodgeville. She worked for a short time at the Quality Bakery. She also worked at Lands’ End for many years until she retired.

She served in several organizations including The Girl Scouts, The Hospital Auxiliary, and loved her time with the Red Hat ladies. She was a lifelong member at St. Joseph’s Parish in Dodgeville. An avid bowler, golfer and euchre player – she loved spending time with friends. You would always catch her out walking and she would never pass up a chance to head to the casino. She was known for her sweet tooth and couldn’t go a day without her Coke and caramel macchiato.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Joseph; her children Susan Esch-Paull (Barry), Jacquie Zanck (Mick), and Sandy Fischer (Terry); her grandchildren Chelsea Meudt (Victor), Ryan Paull (Gloria), Casey Meudt (Brittany), David Paull (Bailey), Valerie Fischer, Peytan Zanck, and Bailey Fischer; her great grandchildren Nyla & Remi Perdue, and Beau Meudt; her sisters Margaret Karls and Carol Ann Deans, sisters-in-law Delores Brennan, Jean Esch-Theobald, Karen Esch, Rita Esch, and brother-in-law Pat Esch, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Matt and Myrtle Brennan, her in-laws Valrie and Loretta Esch, brothers John, Francis, Bob, Henry, and Ray Brennan, sisters Betty Wunnicke and Alice Terrill, and numerous in-laws and other relatives.

