Mary E. Johns

Mary E. Johns, age 75, of Mazomanie, died Thursday, Jan.14, 2021, at her home.

She was born June 1, 1945, in Monroe, the daughter of Albert and Violet (Jacobsen) Johns. Mary grew up in Gratiot, graduating in 1963 from Gratiot High School. Following high school, Mary attended and graduated from UW-Platteville with a degree in Education. She taught in Burlington, Wi, then at Wisconsin Heights Elementary until her retirement. She also taught in Cornwall, England for three summers during this time.

Mary was a member of Vermont Lutheran Church congregation and choir. Also, a member of a lady’s group, the Red Hatters, the Community Choir and the Community Players, performing at Mazomanie’s Wild West Days. Mary had a love for travel, taking several trips over the years and spending time with friends.

Mary is survived by one brother Thomas (Marilyn), Darlington, one niece, Wendy Johns, one nephew, Robert (Beppi Byl), two grand nephews, Tash and Ryker Opland and one grand niece, Serenedy Opland, all of Darlington. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Alan in 1971.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Erickson Funeral Home, Darlington (508 Main Street, Darlington, WI 53530). Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Blanchardville, WI following the visitation on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Vermont Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Mary’s name.

