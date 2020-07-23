Mary E. Hunter

FITCHBURG – Mary E. Hunter, age 66, of Fitchburg, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 30, 1953, in LaCrosse, Wis., the daughter of Melvin and Myra (Fortney) Olson.

Mary graduated from North Crawford High School in 1971 and Western Wisconsin Technical College in 1973. She was united in marriage to John Hunter on Oct. 12, 1973, in Mount Sterling, Wis. Mary worked for 20 years for the Department of Corrections until retiring in 2016. She enjoyed watching cooking shows, spending time on the lake, enjoying a glass of wine with her husband, chatting with her daughters, and the companionship of her dogs. Her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved granddaughters.

Mary is survived by her husband of 46 years, John; two daughters, Corie (Chris) Aschliman and Kristy (Ed Jr.) Szelagowski; three granddaughters, Aubree and Chloe Aschliman and Charlotte Szelagowski; sister, Connie (Rick) Swenson; and other extended relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Mary’s name to the METAvivor Foundation supporting Stage IV Metastatic Breast Cancer Research.

