Mary’s Livestream Service will begin at 11 a.m CST on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

There are two ways to join the Live Webcast:

1. Scroll down to the Events, under the Livestream Service click on “Watch Event”

2. Click on tribute wall (above) and click on “Live Webcast”

MADISON – Mary E. Dwyer, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Oakwood Village-Knoll.

She was born on April 16, 1932, in Hartford, Wis., the daughter of Jacob and Louise (Wagner) Eiche.

Mary graduated from Slinger High School in 1950. She married James Dwyer on Aug. 8, 1953, in Slinger, Wis. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She had a special love for music and taught piano and organ for 30 years. Mary was an active member of St. Dennis Catholic Church since 1960. She enjoyed playing the organ and singing in the choir at St. Dennis for many years. She was also a member of the Schoenstatt Family, VFW Auxiliary and Eagle’s Club.

Mary is survived by three sons, Michael Dwyer, Patrick Dwyer and Steven (Karen Scallon) Dwyer; two daughters, Jean (John) Stassi and Judi (Steve) Daggett; four grandsons, Christopher Dwyer, Kevin Dwyer, Michael (Katie O’Connell) Topper and Logan Dwyer; four granddaughters, Christina (Felipe) Noguiera, Kayla Daggett, Alexandra Stassi and Madelyn Dwyer; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; sister, Virginia (Erich) Klatt; and two brothers, Gilbert Eiche and Clifford (Marie) Eiche.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Family and friends who wish to view the LIVE STREAM service may visit Mary’s obituary page at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Monday. Due to COVID 19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be gifted in Mary’s name to Agrace HospiceCare and Alzheimer’s Association.

A special thank you Father Randy Timmerman, Oak Park Assisted Living, Oak Wood Memory Care, Agrace Hospice Care and Dr. Alison Miller, for all of their loving care.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

