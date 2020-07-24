Mary E. Bawden

Mary Elizabeth Bawden, age 80, of Prairie du Sac, was born in Marshfield, Wisconsin, on January 16, 1940 to Rev. Raymond C. and Ruth E. Bawden. She went to her heavenly home on July 22, 2020.

Mary is survived by her brother Rev. Paul R. Bawden (Ferra) of Fitchburg, WI, three nieces, Rachel Bawden, of Madison, Wi, Gretchen Sundberg (Kent), of Kearney, NE and Emily Green (Mark), of Mukwanago, WI, and five great nieces and nephew, Meredith, Ethan, and Tabitha Sundberg, and Elanor and Olyvia Green, along with many other family members and friends.

Mary was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin with a B.A. and Master’s Degree in Elementary Education. Mary taught Elementary School in the Sauk Prairie School District, retiring after 40 years of teaching. Mary loved teaching children, and using her musical ability to write and play songs for her students. With her longevity of teaching in the community, she would meet occasionally one of her students who was now an adult living in the area. Mary was a long-time member of the GraceWay Church in Prairie du Sac, where she was involved in the music program, playing the piano, teaching a children’s Sunday School Class, as well as teaching children in the AWANA program.

Mary had a living faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, who was the foundation for her life as she taught children, used her musical ability to inspire people to have hope, and served the Lord in so many ways as she touched people with her caring and loving way. She will be missed by her family, and all who knew her. She left all of us the example of living life forward, not in our own strength, but in our trust in the Lord whom she loved and served. One of her favorite Bible verses was, “Casting all your care upon Him, for He cares for you” (I Peter 5:8).

There will be a graveside service for family at the Hyde Cemetery, and a Celebration of life service at a later time.

Memorials may be given to the Graceway Church in Prairie du Sac, WI,