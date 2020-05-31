Mary B. Stangl

HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Mary B. Stangl, 59, of Hazel Green, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Monroe Clinic Hospital in Monroe, WI.

Mary was born on September 24, 1960 to Elmer & Dorothy (Timmerman) Kaiser. She attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School and graduated from Southwestern High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Gerald L. Stangl on August 29, 1980. She worked as a CNA and switchboard operator at the Sinsinawa Mound for 6 years. She loved babies and most of all, being a stay at home mother. Mary enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, playing board & card games, Bingo, cooking big family dinners, family fishing trips, gardening, holiday decorating, canning, sight-seeing and music. She played the melodica and percussion in the Sinsinawa Strings.

As a farm girl, she grew up loving horses and had many beloved pets that were very dear to her. In later years, she loved bird watching and coloring ornate pictures and greeting cards. She was a member of the St. Joseph’s Choir and active in the school as secretary, CCW President hosting the Deanery Meeting of which she was very proud of and the parish library committee. At Nativity BVM, she was a choir member and played the chimes, St. Anne’s Society, a member of the Menominee Hags, BVM school board and she helped with the school’s hot lunch program, Halloween party and with her husband Jerry, cleaning the school, variety show skits and school band. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by her husband, Jerry; 6 children: Luke of Dickeyville, WI, Joseph (Misty) of Dubuque, IA, Eric of Hazel Green, WI, Theresa (Casey) Deininger of Hazel Green, WI, Alexander (Edith) of Fitchburg, WI, Anna Stangl of Platteville, WI and… Charlie Murphy of Dubuque, IA; 2 brothers: Bill (Judy) Kaiser and Samuel Kaiser; 13 grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews and several others she considered her children.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

