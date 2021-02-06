Mary Ann Wilson

OREGON – Mary Ann Wilson, age 89, of Oregon, Wis., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. She was born in Dodgeville, Wis., on April 1, 1931, the daughter of Raymond and Elnora (Berryman) Metcalf.

Mary was a graduate of Dodgeville High School and went on to Madison Business College to earn her secretarial degree. There she met and married the love of her life, Howard Wilson, on Aug. 30, 1952. They moved to Oregon in 1956, where they lived and raised their family.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an active homemaker. Hospitality was one of her passions. She had friends wherever she went and was always ready to open her heart to all with a smile. Mary worked for Sentry Insurance Company, the American Society of Agronomy, the Oregon Observer and the Wisconsin Correction System where she retired in 1991.

She enjoyed traveling with Howard. They enjoyed trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Panama, and Europe. Mary loved entertaining, spending time with her family, crocheting, bike rides with Howard and their dog, and in later years rides through the neighborhood on her scooter with her beagle, Macy.

Mary was a faithful member of Peoples’ United Methodist Church, Martha Circle, Oregon Eastern Star and Town and Country Women’s Club.

Mary is survived by her two children, Sue Ann (Alan) Capelle of Oregon and Daniel (Joanne) Wilson of Menomonie; four grandchildren, Laura (Tim) Devine, Alison Capelle, Lucas (Jamie) Wilson and Jacob (Eva) Wilson; and six great-grandchildren, Ben, Sam and Ethan Devine, Ainsley Reeder, and Whitney and Greta Wilson. Mary is further survived by her sister-in-law, Ruth Metcalf; brother-in-law, Norman Wilson; as well as a niece and three nephews whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Howard Wilson; brother, John “Jack” Metcalf; sister-in-law, Kate Wilson; and a nephew, Steven Wilson.

A private funeral service will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Mary’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

