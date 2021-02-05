Mary Ann (Michels) Hellenbrand

Madison – Mary Ann Hellenbrand, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

She was born on March 20, 1935 in Wilmont, Minnesota, the daughter of Leo and Mary (Bremer) Michels. Mary Ann graduated from St. John’s High School in Waunakee where she played in the school band. Mary Ann married John George Huemmer on May 8, 1954 and together they raised 4 children together until his passing on April 10, 1980. She was married to Bob Probelsky on November 12, 1981 until his passing on June 26, 1990. Mary Ann and Ray Hellenbrand reunited and were married on September 6, 1991. To Mary Ann, family was extremely important. She would attend all of her kids and grandkids sporting events, plays, musicals, band concerts or whatever they had going on. She was a great mom, grandma, and great grandma. Mary Ann was a tremendous baker. She also had a fondness for ice cream. She did not discriminate against ice cream, custard, or any flavor, it was all delicious. Mary Ann loved traveling and going camping on the weekends. Her and Ray enjoyed their bus trips to the casinos where she liked to play the slots. Mary Ann was an avid Badger and Packer fan and attended Super Bowl 45 in New Orleans. Mary Ann had a love for angels and had a collection of angels at home. She also had a love for gardening.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Ray Hellenbrand; her children, Donna Huemmer, John “JK’’ (Tammy) Huemmer, Paul (Connie) Huemmer and Julie Weston; grandchildren, Whitney (Joey) Rosas, John (Kate) Weston, Gary Weston, Karl (Liz) Huemmer, Cody Huemmer and Katelyn Huemmer; great-grandchildren, Ace Rosas, Jax Rosas and Kallie Weston; sisters, Jane Brusveen and Judy (Jerry) Schwartz; step children, Dennis (Heather) Probelsky and Scott (Kristi) Probelsky; sister-in-law, Kathy (Phil) Hahn; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her former husbands, John George Huemmer and Bob Probelsky; son-in-law, Alan Weston; grandson, Michael Huemmer; parents, Mary and Leo Michels; and brother-in-law, Burnell Brusveen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12pm on Friday, February 12, 2021, at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2450 Atwood Ave, Madison, with Fr. Michael Radowicz presiding. A visitation will take place from 11am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the church’s website at sbmsn.org.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary Ann’s name to the Susan G Komen Foundation at komenwisconsin.org.

The family would like to thank Dr. Stuart Turner and nurses Sam and Angelia at St. Mary’s Hospital for their care and compassion provided to Mary Ann and the family. Mary Ann loved the color red, please wear red to the service in Mary Ann’s honor.

