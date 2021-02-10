Mary Ann Melssen

Mary Ann Melssen, 91, of Dickeyville, WI passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Stonehill Health Center in Dubuque, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 13th at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, WI, with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the Holy Ghost Church Cemetery in Dickeyville, WI. Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, February 13th at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, WI. Due to current state & health regulations, face masks & social distancing guidelines will be implemented. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City is assisting the family.

Mary Ann was born on December 25, 1929 to Charles & Josephine (Kunkel) Kieler in Jamestown Township, WI. She married Henry “Hank” Melssen on June 9, 1948 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI. Together, Mary Ann & Hank ran “Hank’s Bar” in Dickeyville, WI for over 20 years. After selling the bar, Mary Ann ran Grandma’s Daycare for 25 years. She was a member of the Holy Ghost Council of Catholic Women and was president of the Catholic Order of Foresters Court 228. Mary Ann enjoyed quilting, gardening, dancing, traveling, playing cards, but most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary Ann is survived by 7 children: Mary Jo (Ronnie) Lau of Clarksville, TN, Doris (Harold) Kelly of Dubuque, IA, Donald Melssen of Phoenix, AZ, David (Rita) Melssen of Dickeyville, WI, Lee Ann Melssen and Linda Morshead both of Polk City, IA and Henry John (Maria) Melssen of Dickeyville, WI; a daughter-in-law: Sandy Melssen of Epworth, IA; 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 5 step-grandchildren; 6 step great-grandchildren; 2 great-great step grandchildren; a brother-in-law: John (Maryanne) Melssen of Platteville, WI and a sister-in-law: Rita Cassel of Cuba City, WI.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Hank (October 24, 2008), a son, Gerald, 7 brothers and a sister.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Mary Ann Melssen Memorial Funds has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Mary Ann Melssen Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

