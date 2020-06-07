Mary Ann Mau

Site staff by Site staff

MONROE, Wis. –Mary Ann Mau, 95, of Monroe, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home.

Mary Ann was born on May 20, 1925 in Monroe, the daughter of Valentine and Theresa (Eberle) Zibung. She married Victor G. Mau on November 22, 1944 at St. Victor Catholic Church. Mary Ann farmed along with her husband in Cadiz and Clarno Townships before retiring in 1976. Following Victor’s death on October 24, 1996, Mary Ann worked for several years at St. Vincent dePaul. She was a member of St. Victor Catholic Church and a life member of the Monroe Moose Lodge. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, playing cards, and dancing.

She is survived by four children, Darlene (Gary) Burch of Broken Arrow, OK and their children, Kristi, Daniel, Julie, Laura, and Joan; Frank (Kathie) Mau of Fort Atkinson and their children, Brad, Theresa, and Mike; David (Sarah Johnson) Mau of Fort Wayne, IN and their children, Leah, Alex, and Lesley; Linda (Robert) McLimans and their children, Jeremy and Janelle; and 24 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, Joe and Valentine Zibung.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.