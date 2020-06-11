Mary Ann Hartwig

Mary Ann Hartwig, 89, of Whitewater, formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away at Rainbow Hospice on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Mary was born on August 28, 1930 in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Clara (Fink) Lindl. Mary graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1948, and married Wesley Hartwig of Fort Atkinson on September 16, 1950. They lived on their farm in Cambridge WI, where many happy memories were made, especially by her grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Mary was a supervisor at Melster Candy Company in Cambridge for many years until her retirement in 1992.

Mary loved the outdoors and spent many hours maintaining the farm and property after her husband’s passing on July 23, 1983. She loved spending time with her family, especially her cherished granddaughters. Mary also enjoyed numerous family vacations over the years to places like South Dakota, Washington D.C., Florida and Virginia, including visiting the Shenandoah where a most memorable moment was made as she ran to escape a bear.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Shelby (John) Harbeck of Palmyra; granddaughters, Ashley (Chris) Schneider of North Carolina and Kelsey (Robert) Guthrie of Fort Atkinson; great granddaughter, Aubrey Schneider and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Gerald, Kenneth and Robert Lindl and her sister, Betty Schultz.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. at the funeral home until time of service. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association. You may specifically donate to the “Apple Mary Team,” which is our team name for the annual Alzheimer’s walk in honor of Mary. https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2020/WI-Wisconsin?team_id=607486&pg=team&fr_id=13740#team-roster

