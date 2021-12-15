Mary Ann D. Troy

by Obituaries

Mary Ann D. Troy, 80, of Kieler, WI passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque, IA.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 18th at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, WI, with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Kieler WI. Family and friends may call from 3:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17th at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, WI; also on Saturday, December 18th from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the parish center. Due to current health & safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Mary Ann was born on August 1, 1941 to Andrew & Ivyl (Thor) Brand. She grew up in Kieler, WI, graduating from Cuba City High School in 1959. Mary Ann received her degree as a registered nurse in 1962 and worked in various hospitals. She met Bill Troy on a blind date and they were married on January 8, 1966 in Davenport, IA. They lived in Ashland, WI and Dubuque, IA where they raised their 5 children before building their dream home back in Kieler, WI. Mary Ann spent over 25 years at Mt. Carmel in Dubuque, IA, working and helping the sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) in physical & occupational therapy. She volunteered for many things over her life. She was a Girl Scout leader for her little sisters and later for her daughters, a CCD teacher, school volunteer, volunteered many hours at Mt. Carmel after her retirement. She was honored to be chosen to be a BVM associate. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church.

Mary Ann spent her life serving & caring for others, she always put others needs before her own. She prayed the rosary everyday for her family & friends in need. She had a kind, generous spirit, a great sense of humor and a deep faith which guided her life. She had a way of finding the good in everyone and everything and everyone was better for knowing her. She enjoyed spending time with her family, attending all of her children & grandchildren’s events, reading, puzzles, traveling, gardening and playing cards.

Mary Ann was an amazing, loving wife, momma, grandma, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed, our lives will be empty without her, but her legacy of kindness & goodness will be remembered by everyone who knew her.

Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bill; 3 sons: Jim of Issaquah, WA, Patrick (Kristin) of Pacific Grove, CA & Nathan (Sara) of Cresco, IA; 2 daughters: Jenny (Jeff) Bowden of Carroll, IA & Sara (Nathan) Rockswold of Minneapolis, MN; 8 grandchildren: Jessica (Josh), Matthew (Maria), Katherine, Emily, Kieler, Mary, Gus & Lucia; 2 sisters: Connie Dyer of Davenport, IA & Shari (John) Wagner of Lafayette, IN; a brother, Gary (Sue) Brand of Davenport; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Jim Brand and a sister, Pat Jerrett.

In lieu of plants & flowers a Mary Ann Troy Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Mary Ann Troy Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.

