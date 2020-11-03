Mary Ann Bass

MADISON-Beloved mother and Nona, Mary Ann (Kissane) Bass passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at her home.

She was born on Nov. 14, 1943, to Mary Delores (Gervasi) and Harry Lawrence Kissane.

Mary went to St. Joe’s Catholic School and then graduated from Madison West High School in 1961. She was a dedicated homemaker while her children were growing up. Mary was famous for her cooking and baking skills. She was also a master at the sewing machine, she could make almost anything and she could also knit and crochet. People who were the recipient of one of her homemade gifts would treasure them. Mary worked at Telephone Data Systems for 26 years. In her retirement, she enjoyed time at home and caring for her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by four children, Kari (Randy) Campshure, Shari (Shannon) Chaffee, Norman (Eileen) Bass and Lori Bass; and her grandchildren, Nathan Campshure, Calvin Chaffee, Julia Culles, William Docherty, Mary Jane Endres and Nicole Lausch. Mary also enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren; and a great-great granddaughter. Mary is further survived by her two sisters, Alice Tilley and Margaret (Dave) Schroeder.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved, former husband, Gordon A. Bass.

To honor Mary’s wishes, there will be a private burial and a celebration of her life at a future date. The family would like to direct any memorials to Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.

“Mom, your time on earth has passed, your memory will live on in our hearts when we cook one of your recipes and look at or wear something you made for us. Thank you for putting so much of yourself into raising us to be “good citizens”. We love and will miss you so much.”

