Mary A. Rowe

Mary A. Rowe, age 77, of Stoughton, formerly of Dodgeville, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Stoughton Hospital after a long struggle with many health issues.

Mary was born on March 1, 1944 in Dodgeville to Ralph and Irene (Olson) Rowe. Mary graduated from Dodgeville High School and attended University of Wisconsin – Platteville. She moved to Madison and then to Stoughton while working in the Madison area. Mary was very athletic but did not have the opportunities to play sports in high school in her day. She did play softball many years playing third base and pitching. She also played volleyball, basketball and bowled. Mary collected many things, but her biggest collection was her Cracker Jack Prize Collection. She was a member of the Cracker Jack Collectors Association (CJCA) and attended CJCA annual conventions. After retiring, Mary became active at the Stoughton Senior Center as a volunteer and also played on the WII bowling team and was known for her abilities playing cribbage and euchre.

Thank you to the staff at Skaalen Nursing Home in Stoughton where Mary spent much time during the past year receiving rehab and also the staff at Stoughton Hospital. Also thank you to her many neighbors and friends in Stoughton who assisted Mary as her health declined.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mary is survived by her brother, Thomas (Jeanne Gratz) Rowe of Greenfield, WI and many cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville. Pastor Jim Droste will officiate with burial in East Side Cemetery. A visitation will be held beginning at 9:30 A.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stoughton Senior Center or the Iowa County Humane Society would be appreciated.

