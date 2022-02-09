Mary A. Mergen

by Obituaries

Mary A. Mergen, 71, formerly of Glen Haven, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 6, 2022 surrounded by family.

Mary was born on February 25, 1950 in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, daughter of James and Shirley (Knapp) Ronan. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Mergen on February 10, 1968 in Brodhead, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death March 6, 2017. Mary and Bob farmed in Glen Haven for many years. She also worked as a cook at the Bloomington Schools, at Miss Marquette Riverboat Casino in various roles and as a tour guide at Stonefield Village. She was a great cook and enjoyed playing volleyball, softball, bowling, playing cards, traveling and going on gator rides. She especially loved being with her family and friends, following her kids and grandchildren through the years in all of their activities, and the companionship of her cat, Baby.

Mary is survived by three children, Jim (Sue) Mergen, Anne (Tom) Hore and Steve Mergen; four grandchildren, Eric (Heather) Mergen, Brittany (Sherri) Mergen, Justin (Kate) Hore and Jena (Dylan) Siegenthaler; five great-grandchildren, Leighton, Graham and Keira Mergen and Ryker and Ada Siegenthaler; two sisters, Kay Taylor and Jane (Mike) Martin; sisters-in-law, Martha Neis and Janice (Leon) Stern and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; granddaughter, MaKayla Hore, her parents, brothers-in-law, Peter Mergen and Carl Neis and nephew, Ryan Taylor.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials in Mary’s honor may be given to the Glen Haven Fire Department or a charity of your choice. Condolences in Mary’s memory may be sent online to www.melbyfh.com or mailed to the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, P.O. Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville is serving the family.

