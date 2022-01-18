Mary A. Call

by Site staff

McFARLAND – Mary Call, age 61, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Jan. 13, 2022, after a courageous battle with colon cancer.

She was born March 28, 1960, to Michael and Katarina Dobler in Aurora, Ill. Her family moved to McFarland, Wis., in 1971.

Mary attended McFarland High School and graduated in 1978.

Mary was truly a one-of-a-kind person. She had a zest and love for life and had a way of touching everyone’s life around her with a smile and laughter.

She spent many years working for Modern Business Technologies, Madison; AMTELCO, McFarland; Cottage Cafe, Madison; and Coyle Carpet, Madison. But the jobs she will be most remembered for are her bartending at Spartan Bowl, McFarland and the Elk’s Club, Madison. She also loved watching football, especially the Packers and Badgers.

Her life was made full by her family and numerous friends who became her extended family. Mary especially held dear the many years of laughter and good times playing softball and spending time up north with the WSW girls.

She also loved gathering with family and had a fondness for campfires in the summer on “Hungarian Lane”. Her son Brian was the center of her life, and she was always so proud to talk about all of his accomplishments.

She will be missed dearly by her son, Brian Call; her siblings, Kathy Patzka, Julie (Bob) Clerkin and Stefan (Lynn) Dobler; nieces and nephews, Mariann Patzka, Mike (Lisa) Patzka, James Kindelberger, Steven (Sam) Clerkin, Brian (Justine) Clerkin, Cassie (Craig) Suettinger, Austin Dobler and Seth Dobler; as well as her many extended family of friends which are too numerous to list. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother-in-law, Curt Patzka.

A Celebration of Life for Mary will take place in the spring.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.