Mary A. Brennell

Mary A. Brennell, of Fort Atkinson, WI went to her heavenly home at the age of 74 on November 17, 2021.

Mary was born on August 14, 1947, in Quincy, IL, daughter of the late Lawrence and Ivanette (Niesen) Brennell.

Mary grew up in Canton, MO and completed school in Eau Claire and Milwaukee, WI earning her RN degree. She worked in healthcare as a holistic nurse and served her community for many years, giving selflessly or her time and resources to help others. Mary loved nature, animals, walking, birdwatching, and meditating.

Mary is survived by her sister, Judy Sorenson and niece and nephews of Minneapolis; numerous Niesen and and Brennell cousins, as well as her Fort Atkinson family, the Dhillon’s and the Sikh community.

A cremation service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, 1800 E. Racine Street, Janesville, WI 53545. Following cremation, burial will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN at a later date.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson, WI is assisting the family.

