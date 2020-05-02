Marvin William Felton

SUN PRAIRIE – Marvin William Felton, age 86, of Sun Prairie, passed away of natural causes peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Hyland Park of Sun Prairie.

Marv was born on July 3, 1933, in Richland County, Wis., the son of Marion and Catherine (Maly) Felton. He graduated from Wessington Springs High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. On July 6, 1953, he married the love of his life, Monnie Kinyon, in Richland Center and together they builta family based on love, kindness and faith that included foster and special needs children. There was always “room for one more” at Marv and Monnie’s. Their love and generosity were legendary and boundless.

Marvin worked as a meat cutter for Oscar Mayer, retiring in 1995. He was a union steward, a member of VFW Post No. 8483, American Legion Post No. 501, and served on the Board of Directors for Heritage Credit Union. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and had a passion for family genealogy and antique cars.

Marvin is survived by six children, Dawn (Jon Joseph) Felton, Celeste (Avery) Manning, Marvel (Jim Schuler) Felton, Mark (Janet) Felton, Dennis Felton and Amy (Tony) Puccio; ten grandchildren, Jenny Sue Moore, Nakoha Moore, Zoe (Dustin Harmon) Schuler, Chelsea (Mike) Walmer, Britney (Luke) DePrey, Sam Schuler, Tyler Maass, Jordan Puccio, Aryana Puccio and Hunter Puccio. He was preceded in death by wife, Monnie; twin brother, Marion Felton; and brother, Francis Felton.

