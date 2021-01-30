Marvin Walter Wolfe

MADISON – Marvin Walter “Sonny” Wolfe, age 92, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. He was born on Nov. 15, 1928, in Fountain City, Wis., the son of Joseph and Leoba (Patzner) Wolfe. Marvin married Phyllis Weisenberger on Oct. 15, 1955, in Arcadia, Wis., and had five children together, Greg, Sandy, Jeff, Mark and Todd.

Marvin grew up on a farm, the third youngest of eleven children. He had wonderful parents who embodied a strong work ethic, honesty and the values of their Catholic faith. He instilled his faith, hauling all five of his children to church every Sunday and Feast Day, no excuses. Marvin and Phyllis started their life together in Arcadia in 1955, living in the Harry Stagg Apartments and then purchasing a small farm in Arcadia. Dad loved farming. They raised broiler chickens, a few cattle, grew corn and had lots of cats. They cherished 10 years on the farm. In addition, Marvin worked for the Green Bay and Western Railroad in Arcadia as a telegrapher, transferring to the station in Wisconsin Rapids as an agent. It was a 42-year career he loved. He and Mom resided in Wisconsin Rapids for 50 years, moving to Madison in 2016 to be closer to family.

Marvin always found the best in others. He laughed easily, was a practical joker and was on the receiving end of many practical jokes by his sons. He was patient, kind, calm and determined. Throughout life, he enjoyed the simple things; time with family, eating watermelon, a good toboggan ride, ice skating, fixing cars with his boys, hunting, trapping and fishing. He also enjoyed roller skating with his wife. In recent years, he enjoyed road trips in the countryside and visits to Arcadia for family visits and trout fishing. He also enjoyed his return visits to Wisconsin Rapids. Marvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Marvin is survived by his children, Greg Wolfe, Sandra (Kent) Bahler, Jeff (Karen) Wolfe and Todd (Brenda) Wolfe; grandchildren, Jim (Kyla) Bahler, Sam Bahler, Jared (Stephanie) Wolfe, Megan (Andrew) Pittman, Kylynn Wolfe and Ben Wolfe; and great-grandchildren, Mae, Audrey and Vera Bahler. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis; son, Mark Wolfe (Laurell); brothers, Norbert “Nobby” Wolfe, Tony Wolfe, Clarence “Cluck” Wolfe, Joseph Wolfe, Linus Wolfe, Lloyd “Boobly” Wolfe and Gerald “Chalky” Wolfe; and sisters, Delores Wolfe, Dorothy Wolfe and Marlene Gamoke.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd., Madison, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Family and friends who wish to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM may visit Marvin’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Visitation will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Dennis Catholic Church or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

