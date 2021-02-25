Marvin Turner Alexander

Site staff by Site staff

OREGON – Marvin T. “Marv” Alexander Jr., age 76, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.

He was born on Oct. 1, 1944, in San Diego, Calif., the son of Marvin and Mary (Standridge) Alexander.

Marv graduated from Mary Carroll High School in Corpus Christi, Texas and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

Marv enjoyed sports, especially racing, watching Christian and Maddison play basketball and following the Badgers. He enjoyed meeting new people and was a friend to all.

Marv is survived by his wife, Helene; daughter, Bethany (David Bultman) Alexander; son, Brandon Alexander and Jennifer; grandson, Christian Bultman; brother, Michael (Carol) Alexander; sister-in-law, Darla Alexander; special friend, Marcia; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Alexander; and nephew, Brian Alexander.

Special thanks to Comfort Keepers and Heartland Hospice for their care, especially Julie “Bubbles” for her outstanding support.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

(608) 835-3515

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.