Marvin Stanley Gjertson

Site staff by Site staff

Marvin Stanley Gjertson, 83, of Fort Atkinson passed away at his home on Monday, June 8, 2020.

Marvin was born April 12, 1937 in Stoughton, WI to Clarence G. and Martha A. (Amble) Gjertson and was a 1955 graduate of Stoughton High School. Marvin married Rosemary Coleman Lewis on November 5, 1969 in Fort Atkinson.

Marvin loved cars and raced at Jefferson Speedway in the early 70’s driving the A-7 Race car. Cars were his passion and he was a mechanic for Vos Chevrolet which later became Nau Chevrolet. He was always looking for a Chevy to work on. Marv and Rosie owned the TEE-PEE Bar on Main Street in Fort Atkinson from 1980-1985 and enjoyed the many friends they made. They also enjoyed many trips on their motorcycle.

Marvin is survived by his daughter, Amie (John) Snyder of Stoughton; three step children, Jeff Lewis of Olathe, KS, Gayle (Brian) Borland of Buffalo, NY and Connie (Lee) Kopetsky of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Becky (Doug) Schulz, John, Nicole and Daniel Snyder of Stoughton, Claire and Luke Lewis of Olathe, KS, Evan (Melissa) Borland of Charleston, SC, Jaren (Liv) Borland of Pueblo, CO, Neil Kopetsky and Jill Kopetsky (Stephen Pooler) of Fort Atkinson; great grandchildren, Tyson and Trevor Schulz of Fort Atkinson, Logan and Tavey Snyder-Westby, Aspen Beckes, Mikaylah Snyder and Rylee Warren of Stoughton, Miles and Daniel Borland of Charleston, SC, son-in-law, Mark Sproul and many nieces and nephews.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rosie in 2017; bother, Thomas; 2 sisters; Corinne and Evelyn; daughter, Debbie Sproul; grandson; Michael Snyder; nephew, David Hommen and niece, Angie Kratz.

A special thanks to Marquardt Hospice for all their wonderful care of Marvin especially Lyndsey, Brandi and Melinda. Also thank you to Rita from Visiting Angels and Rob from Christian Servants. You all made a difficult time easier to handle.

The family is having a private celebration at a later time.

Final thoughts: A-7 forever! and Uff Da!!

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com