Marvin Roger Kittle

DeForest- Marvin Roger Kittle, age 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 after a long battle with dementia.

Marvin was born on July 2, 1939 in LaCrosse, WI to Earl and Gladys Kittle. He had four siblings, Madge Nornholm, Wayne Kittle, Arthur Kittle and Marilyn Dawson. Marvin graduated from Viroqua High School in 1957. He then joined the United States Air Force with his lifelong friend, Jerry Rood, and they were both stationed at Truax Air Force base in Madison, WI. In April of 1959 he met his future wife Sharon Macaulay and they were married in May of 1961. In November 1964 their daughter, Deana, arrived.

Upon leaving the Air Force, he went through a stated indentured 4-year machinist apprenticeship with the Gisholt Machine Company in Madison. He was very proud of the fact that when someone interviewing him for a job asked him which machine, he ran he proudly stated “all of them” because he had learned how to run every machine in the building. He worked there for 10 years before they closed in 1971. He then accepted a position of Parking Meter Coin Collector for a short time before he was promoted to Traffic Sign Maintenance Worker and then promoted to Traffic Sign Maintenance Lead worker for the City of Madison. He loved his job and retired on April 13th (Friday the 13th) 2001. Sharon and Marvin had a beautiful retirement home built up in Lodi by the Ferry, and then finally, to be closer to their family and friends, moved to the Tuscan Ridge Condos in DeForest. In November 2019 Marvin moved into the Sage Meadow Assisted Living Memory Care Facility. He was loved by all the staff at Sage Meadow because of his gentle soul. Our family is so appreciative of the wonderful care they provided Marvin. We especially would like to thank Chris and the Farmhouse staff as well as Colin O’Brien and Dawn Thiede.

Marvin was an avid hunter and fisherman. He belonged to the Woods and Lakes Sportsmen’s Club for many years. The club members appreciated him for the good person that he was. They watched out for him because he was the oldest member of the club to make sure he was safe when he was hunting. Marvin loved to fish with Sharon and took his nephews on a couple of trips for some uproariously funny times. He spent a lot of time on the water in Canada, Hayward and Madison.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Sharon Sue (Macaulay) Kittle, his daughter, Deana Sue (Tom) Grade of Waunakee, and his two grandsons, Derek William of Madison and Brandon John of Waunakee. He was so proud of Deana, Derek and Brandon, they were truly the light of his life. He is further survived by Sharon’s family who were like brother and sisters to him, Barbara Malloy, Neil Macaulay, and Deanna Brandt and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law.

Thank you to our long-time (over 50 years) friends, Rona and Don Gilchrist of Sun Prairie. Without them I do not know what we would have done. Their family was also our family.

We would also like to thank Agrace Hospice Care for making sure Marvin was comfortable at all times as he passed on from this world.

