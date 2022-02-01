Marvin “Marv” Holzem

by Obituaries

Marvin “Marv” Holzem, age 88, of Wisconsin Dells passed away peacefully with family by his side at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI on January 29, 2022.

He had just recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Marvin was born July 26, 1933, in Wausau, WI, to Chris and Amelia (Schneck) Holzem. After returning from serving four years in the Navy, he married Marjorie Bousley on September 11, 1955. Their marriage was blessed with six sons. In addition to raising his family, Marvin founded and operated for many years his own business, Ace Well Drilling. Marvin enjoyed in his younger years playing cards with family and friends, fishing trips to Canada, bowling, and watching his sons, and then grandchildrens sporting events and activities. In his later years he traveled to Arizona with his wife Marge in the winter and visited many different casinos along the way. More recently he enjoyed watching the birds, deer, and wildlife out his back window, and old westerns on TV. He was extremely proud of being a veteran, having gone on a Badger Honor Flight and of having been a Grand Marshal of the Wo-Zha-Wa Parade. His greatest joy came from family time, especially visits from the grandchildren and great-grandkids.

Marvin is survived by his sons Brian (Donna), Steve (Lisa), David (Nancy), Patrick (Stefanie), and Willie. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Katherine (Matt), Kassandra (Tim), Kyle (Megan), Danny (Stephanie), Christopher (Tayler), Allie (Doug), Kelli (Eli), Patrick, Taylor (Scott), Michael (Alexis), Amelia, and Maren; great-grandchildren, Henry, Leland, Addison, Grayson, Madison, Liam, Charlie, Hadley, Nastassia, and Benjamin. He is also survived by sisters, Anna Mae Babicky, Cecilia Gwidt, Christine (Roger) Sefton and Sandra Dorshak.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie; son, Scott; daughter-in-law, Nancy; brothers, Greg, Donald, Charles, and Alex; sisters, Katherine VanVreede, Marcella Berndt, and Arlene Loss.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, 603 Oak Street in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitations will be on Thursday, February 3rd from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Picha Funeral Home, 120 E. Adams Street in Lake Delton and again on Friday, February 4th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. A private inurnment ceremony will follow immediately after the mass. Guests are invited to go directly from the church to a luncheon that will take place at Trappers Turn Golf Club, 2955 Wisconsin Dells Parkway in Wisconsin Dells.

The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Dr. Jill Pogerelec, and the many doctors and staff of UW Health who cared for him.

Memorial donations may be made to the Agrace Foundation at agrace.org/donate or Badger Honor Flight at badgerhonorflight.org/donate.

