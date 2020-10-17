Marvin “Marv” H. Everson

Marvin “Marv” H. Everson age 86 of Spring Green passed away on October 16, 2020 at The Meadows in Spring Green after a brief illness. He was born June 13, 1934 in Montfort, WI to Henry and Agnes (Olson) Everson.

He grew up on a farm by Castle Rock where he helped his parent’s milk and farm. He graduated from Montfort High School in 1953. His first job out of High School was at the Fennimore Roller Mills. He maintained a lifelong friendship with his first boss, Jerome Hauk.

From 1957-1959 while in the U.S. Army it took him to Germany and France while doing his service duties. In 1961, thanks to one of the Kent Feed Salesmen, Grant Jones, he was introduced to Helen (Dennis) Schurch and married her on January 13, 1962 at the Little Brown Church in Iowa.

He took on a big adventure, a wife, three wonderful step-children, Martha, Rob, Steve and purchased the feed mill in Mazomanie and the lumber yard in Arena. Together they had 3 more children.

In 1968 he decided along with Helen as his right hand lady, to sell the feed mill and lumber yard and purchase Paintin’ Place in Spring Green. In 1976 he sold the paint store and went to work for PIC as transport manager for many years. He then went to work at Cardinal CG where he retired.

Anyone who knew Marv knew he couldn’t really retire. Between keeping his yard up and his many projects, he drove part-time for Dunham Express for a few years. Through the years together, he and Helen would travel to many places throughout the country. He loved getting in the car and driving. Along the way he loved to stop and visit friends and relatives. He was always happy taking care of his little animals too.

Marv is survived by his wife, Helen of 58 years, his children Martha (Glenn Nelson) Schurch of Madison, WI, Rob Schurch of Stafford, AZ, Steve (Alicia) Schurch of Olympia Fields, IL, Jeff (Gina Lanverton) Everson of Aurora, CO, Lucy (Randy) Bindl of Spring Green, WI, 16 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, a sister: Betty Hirsch, McFarland, WI, sisters-in-law Jane Dennis and Lena Ihle both of Janesville, WI, Margaret Sconzert of Tampa, FL, many nieces and nephews other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Agnes Everson, father and mother-in-law Garlen and Lucy Dennis, a son Kevin Everson, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Many will remember Marv for some of his famous words; “low and behold”, “watchumacallit” and “is that right?”. Due to Covid there will be a celebration of life gathering at a later date. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.