Marvin John Lee

Marvin John Lee, age 88, of Highland passed away at home on May 4, 2020.

He was born June 2, 1931 to Daniel and Hilda (Tomashaska) Lee in Highland Township. He graduated from Highland High School and joined the United State Air Force where he was an aircraft mechanic. While stationed in Florida he met his wife, George Ann Mixson, and they were married on June 9, 1955. Marvin worked as a machinist at Lockheed Aircraft in Georgia until moving back to Wisconsin in 1960. He then worked at the Cobb Canning Company followed by Gisholt Machine Company in Madison and he retired from John Deere in Dubuque in 1990 after 18 years of service. An avid aircraft enthusiast and woodcrafter, he created many scale model wooden airplanes and other carvings and had a lengthy story to go with each of them. George Ann preceded him in death on May 12, 2006.

Marvin is survived by his son Lewis (Kelly) Lee of Evansville, their daughter Danielle (Peyton) Paquin; his daughter Mary (Mark) Bomkamp of Highland and their children: Adam (Sara) Bomkamp and Ashley (Eric) Wiensch; and his daughter Cathy (Mark) Weidemann of Oshkosh and their children: Anna and Andrew. He is further survived by four great-grandsons, Mason, Sawyer and Brady Paquin and Miles Bomkamp and a brother, David, of New Richmond.

A family gathering to celebrate Marvin’s life will be held at a later date with burial in Sand Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Varnville, S.C.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Highland Ambulance Service would be greatly appreciated.

The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family.

McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Sand Hill Baptist Church

Brice W Herndon & Sons Funeral

