Marvin E. Bear

Marvin E. Bear, 75, of Juda, passed away at his home surrounded by his son and grandson on Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Marvin was born in Freeport, IL, on October 17, 1944, to Roy and Frances (Schroeder) Bear. He graduated from Monroe High School in 1962. He spent his career driving semi for Jatco Transport of Janesville delivering vehicles to dealerships across the country until retiring. His fellow drivers gave Marvin the nickname “Pack Rat” and for all those who knew him, the name fit perfectly.

Marvin is survived by his son, Steven (Jennifer) Bear of Juda; grandchildren, Katie, Kaylea, and Heath; and a brother, Allan (Joan) Bear of Orangeville.

Per Marvin’s request there will be no visitation or funeral. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the first responders from Juda, Monroe, and the Green County Sheriff’s Department for their help.